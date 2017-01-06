There are things to consider and get in order before changing jobs. (Photo: moodboard)

KUSA - Ever wondered why you remember some things, and you don’t remember others? When big, highly emotional events happen in your life – you remember them. This includes deaths, births, marriages, etc.

A team of researchers at NYU found your emotional state surrounding these events, affects your memory and what your brain retains after the event. This makes you remember less important events you otherwise would forget right away, the whole phenomenon could be dubbed an ‘emotional hangover.’

9News Psychologist, Dr. Max Wachtel says it’s more of an emotional memory surge. He says “after you’ve had a very emotional experience, even after that emotional experience is done, your emotions are still heightened and your brain chemistry is kind of clicking. You have a better chance of remembering non-emotional things right after that too, so it does give you a little bit of that boost – a hangover effect.”

An example, you could remember a conversation, or a conversation you may have had – even years later.

“The emotional hangover doesn’t last very long, so let’s say you’re at a Broncos/Raiders game and the Broncos win and it’s very exciting and you have a lot of really good memories that are locked in your head because your emotions are strong, and then you’re driving home and you see a fast food sign and they’re selling hamburgers two for vie dollars. That two for five dollars memory is completely non-emotional, you don’t care how much they’re selling hamburgers for, but you have a memory of that because you had this really highly emotional experience ahead of time.” --Dr. Max Wachtel

You can read a compilation about the research, here.

