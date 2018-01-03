Rob Lowe signs on to tout Denver's Atkins

(Photo: Atkins)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The star of St. Elmo's Fire and The West Wing has signed on to tout Atkins Nutritionals Inc. products.

Rob Lowe will appear in Atkins broadcast, print and digital advertising, touting the company's low carb approach.

"It all starts with how you feel on the inside, and when you feel good, you look good. Eating low carb has helped me feel and look my best," Lowe said in a statement.

Advertising Age reported that Lowe himself hasn't lost weight on the Atkins plan. But in the ads, which can be seen here, Lowe says in one of the commercials that he's "been living Atkins for years."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2Ck62Uj

Copyright 2018 KUSA