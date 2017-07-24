Science: OB/GYN shortage looming

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - OB/GYN shortage. A wave of retirements within 10 years could lead to a shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists, a new report says, leaving some women without a source of preventive care.

A study by Doximity, a social network for physicians and advanced practice clinicians, found that the average age of OB/GYNs is 51, and that 59 is the average target retirement age.

The survey of 30,000 full-time, board-certified U.S. OB-GYNs found that only 14 percent are 40 years old or younger, while 37 percent are 55 years old or older.

In addition to pregnancy services, OB/GYNs often provide women with primary care and health screenings, the report says.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p97zp



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)