Sober sunrise dance party attracts nearly 300 in Denver

KUSA - If you're not familiar with it, Daybreaker is a morning dance party like nothing you've ever experienced.

Dark and early on Wednesday, organizers say 275 Coloradans "danced their faces off" at SPACE Gallery in the Santa Fe Arts District.

The event, which gets attendees' days started with some healthy snacks, some yoga and a heap of dancing, was the seventh one in Colorado.

About 80 people decked out in glow sticks participated in the first part of the event, which was a yoga experience hosted by Cristy Boteilho of CorePower Yoga.

Although Daybreaker is a New York City-based organization with events around the globe, Wednesday's event had hyper-local influences. Addie Pitre performed a heart-stopping and jaw-dropping aerial art routine, horn players Jonathan Frett and Matt Wilkolak added flavor to an already spicy morning while Chad Bolsinger did a live painting throughout the event.

Colorado Daybreaker producers Rachel Namordi and Summer Lenderman chose the theme Intergalactic Planetary 90’s Dimension -- which is based on the 1998 song by the Beastie Boys "Intergalactic."

Daybreaker Colorado has events in Boulder and Denver about once a month. The next event is in Boulder on April 20 at eTown Hall and the theme is Party Animals.

On a personal note -- If you're on the fence about attending one of these, I would recommend it just to experience the positivity that radiates from everyone there. I left at 8 a.m. ready to take on the world; which is odd for me as I am usually ready to do nothing expect roll back over.

