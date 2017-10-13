LAKEWOOD - After stories of Good Samaritans saving lives in mass shootings like the one in Las Vegas, hospitals and medical groups around Denver are making sure you're ready to save lives, too.

St. Anthony's in Lakewood is offering "Stop the Bleeding" classes today.

You'll learn when and how to apply pressure to stop a person from losing too much blood, and if necessary, how to improvise a tourniquet.

First responders say you need to become the first responder in extraordinary events, and knowing these skills could help others survive.

Class 1: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Class 2: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Class 3: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Class 4: 4: 00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

If you can't make it Friday, there are lots of other classes you can sign up for as an individual or with a group.

You can find some of those here: http://savealifedenver.org/

