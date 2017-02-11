Study: Patients at high-risk of developing specific cancers not getting life-saving genetic test

DNA data is being increasingly sold by private companies. (Photo: PhotoDisc)

KUSA - It's a medical test that can save a woman's life - yet a new study says most women aren't getting it.

Mutations in the BRCA genes increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers in women.

Women who have close relatives with those mutations are more likely to have the mutations as well making them high-risk patients.

Genetic testing can find those mutations.

"It's really important if you're a high-risk patient, now-a-days we can identify patients who have this genetic alteration and might be predisposed to breast cancer or ovarian cancer," said Dr. Noah Kaufman.

A study done by Stanford University researchers shows while more than 80-percent of high-risk patients want the test, only about 51 percent are actually getting them.

"A lot of the times there wasn't a communication from the physician, or the healthcare system that this was something that was even an option, for some people it was simply too expensive," said Dr. Kaufman. "This study really point out that we really need to be doing a better job communicating with patients, letting them know what their options are if they are high-risk."

He also believes the healthcare system needs to make changes.

"I think it's important also for the system - maybe to take on some means by which they can let these people know genetic counseling is available and they can get tested for this genetic mutation," he said.

Researchers note they only surveyed patients and not their doctors - so they can't assume the doctors are the sole cause of the disconnect over the testing.

