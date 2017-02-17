Study: Youth flag football not safer

KUSA - A new study done by the University of Iowa shows flag football may not necessarily be safer than tackle football.

Health care researchers studied the injury rates between the two types of football in three large youth football leagues.

They compared the number of injuries, severe injuries, and concussions in players competing on flag football teams and tackle football squads.

The results of the study showed that injuries were more likely to occur in youth flag football than in youth tackle football.

"In flag football there is more frequency of minor injuries, ankle sprains, pulled muscles, strains - those kind of things," said Dr. Maurice Scott, a clinical instructor at UC School of Medicine.

Researchers found there was no significant difference in the number of severe injuries and concussions between the leagues.

They noted the number of injuries in youth football players is relatively low overall.

Dr. Scott had some advice for parents whose children do get injured while playing youth sports.

"Generally we recommend rest, and then increasing activity as tolerated, anti-inflammatory drugs - like an ibuprofen - can be helpful in decreasing inflammation around the sprain or the strain," he said. "Then really strengthening the muscles around those tendons can help to make sure the joints are acting optimally."

