Swim area at Boulder Reservoir closed due to bacteria

BOULDER - If you have the desire to swim at Boulder Reservoir, you’ll have to hold off on that until at least noon on Wednesday.

The swimming area is closed due to elevated bacteria levels, the city of Boulder announced Tuesday afternoon.

They say animals might be the culprit for the heightened bacteria levels, and that the swim area will reopen once things return to acceptable levels.

For up-to-date information on when the swim area will reopen, call 303-441-3461 or visit Bouldercolorado.gov/parks-rec/boulder-reservoir.

