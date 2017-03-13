How 'springing forward' can impact your health

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Most welcome the later sunlight that comes with daylight saving time.

But on Monday, some of us were left dragging our feet more than 24 hours after the change took effect.

Doctors say even though it's just an hour, the time change can still impact your health.

"Even one hour moving ahead can have a significant impact on many people," Lela Mansoori said, a doctor with Presbyterian St. Luke's Media Center. She has a specialty in internal medicine and is an endocrinologist.

"Our circadian rhythm from our brain is responsible for telling us when we feel sleepy and awake and that depends on our exposure to light source," Mansoori said.

When people are forced to change that and don't get enough sleep it can release cortisol, a stress hormone. Mansoori said that can cause ailments like heart attacks, strokes and put people at risk for diabetes.

Studies have shown there is a spike in heart attacks after we adjust our clocks. Mansoori saying same goes for car crashes.

"We aren't able to go to bed an hour earlier because our circadian rhythm doesn't allow us to feel sleepy earlier," she said.

It's normal to still feel tired Monday, more than 24 hours after the time change. Some people could take as long as two weeks to adjust. Others may not be so lucky.

"In reality there are some large studies that show some people will never adjust," Mansoori said.

On Monday night, the House Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources Committee voted 8-5 against House Bill 1226, which would have permanently kept Colorado on daylight saving time.

