The truth about yogurt

Jar of fresh greek yogurt (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: Karisssa)

With hundreds of yogurt options in the grocery store aisle, how do you pick which one to eat? Greek, light, fruit on the bottom or drinkable?

Katherine Tallmadge, a registered dietitian and author of Diet Simple, tells all of her clients to eat a cup of yogurt a day.

“Yogurt is so good for people,” Tallmadge said.

Her recommendation for the best yogurt to eat? Pick one you like.

Tallmadge said even if the type of yogurt you fall in love with has an extra 10 grams of sugar in it – it’s ok. If you pick a yogurt with a candy topping, then consider it your dessert for the day.

“I think that people are now afraid of eating anything with sugar in it,” Tallmadge said.

According to Tallmadge, the benefits of eating yogurt – even a dessert yogurt – outweigh not eating yogurt at all.

“You’ll get the beneficial probiotic bacteria, you’ll get protein, you’ll get potassium, calcium, compounds that lower blood pressure, compounds that keep us lean,” Tallmadge said.

With the vast variety of yogurts on the shelves, Tallmadge said there is the right yogurt for everyone. For example, her clients who are looking to build muscle might eat Greek yogurt, while clients trying to improve digestion might pick a yogurt with added fiber.

“The most important thing is that you eat a cup of yogurt every day,” Tallmadge said.