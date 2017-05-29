Thornton man runs Bolder Boulder after surviving two heart attacks in the last year

(Photo: Courtesy: Vigil family)

BOULDER - Greg Vigil will be the first to tell you he's not a fan of running. However, he completed his first race -- The Bolder Boulder -- Monday morning alongside his daughter, Lauren Brunetti.

Brunetti said she's run the race a few times before, but today's was the most memorable because she never thought her dad would be able to complete a 10K, especially after suffering a heart attack on Memorial Day last year.

"We were worried about him just going up and down stairs when he first came home and now he's running the streets of Boulder," Brunetti said.

Vigil's goal was to run the race in two hours. He was surprised when he beat that time by 30 minutes.

"I didn't know if I could do the six miles," he said. "To do it in way under the time that I thought, I’m pretty happy.”

Vigil says he’s lucky to have survived the heart attack because doctors told him most people don’t. He said it’s described as the “widow-maker.”

The heart attack may not have killed him, but it did temporarily debilitate him. He said it was a challenge to even walk from his hospital bed to the door. However, Vigil decided to motivate himself by committing to do something even more challenging – running the Bolder Boulder.

“In the hospital, the nurses and doctors – when I’m walking around my floor – they would go, ‘You’re training for it,’ and I would go, ‘Yes, I am,’” Vigil said.

Unfortunately, Vigil’s training was put on hold when he had a second heart attack two days after Thanksgiving.

“I remember going on the treadmills and stuff in rehab, having to start all over again,” he said.

He found himself back at the starting line, but his goal remained the same. He was still determined to run the 10K and his family was determined to help him do it.

“As a kid you see your dad encouraging you,” Brunetti said. “Here I am encouraging him to do something, too.”

Vigil said Monday’s race was a challenge but that was the whole point – to run a race he never thought possible this time last year.

