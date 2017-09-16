Thousands united for one goal: Ending Alzheimer's

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - There were thousands of people in City Park Saturday who all had the same goal: putting an end to Alzheimer’s.

Denver’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s typically draws around 10,000 people a year. Nancy Litvak and Gary Sindler were there this year.

Sindler found out he had Alzheimer’s in December 2014 – right before he and Nancy were about to get married.

The two have been fighting his disease ever since, and she says the most important thing is the support they get from the people around them.

“The biggest thing is you don’t need to do this by yourself,” Litvak said. “I have great friends that I call and whine to. And then I go to Alzheimer’s and talk to everybody there, too. You just don’t have to go through this alone.”

Organizers set the goal of raising $1.5 million.

As of Saturday evening, they were halfway there.

