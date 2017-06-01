Tick season is here in Colorado: What you need to know

Michelle Case poses for a photo at her home in Loveland on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The mother of four has been trying to take control of her Lyme disease ever since she was diagnosed last year. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FOT COLLINS COLORADOAN - For two years, Michelle Case had no name for the disease that plagued her.

Seemingly overnight, the Loveland resident, wife and mother of four became a new person. Heart palpitations and muscle tremors sent her to the emergency room night after night. Chronic fatigue kept her glued to the couch. Memory loss and blurred vision made it impossible to carry out the responsibilities of her bookkeeping job.

It took about two dozen doctors, rounds and rounds of medical tests and a bottles of unneeded medication before she learned in September 2016 that she had post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, otherwise known as chronic Lyme disease. Case’s symptoms come and go, and she worries she’ll never feel like herself again.

“Am I just going to keep coming in and out of remission for the rest of my life? I don’t know,” she said. “Every day is a struggle.”

Lyme disease is rare in Colorado — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report no confirmed cases that originated in the state — but it’s just one of a host of tick-borne diseases to watch out for this summer as temperatures rise and Coloradans itch to spend more time outside.

