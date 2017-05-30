Too much or not enough? Doctors cautious in opioid prescribing

Colorado, like most of the nation, is stuck in the middle of an opioid abuse epidemic. With just five percent of the world's population, the U.S. prescribes 80 percent of the world's opioids

Share This Story

DENVER - Colorado, like most of the nation, is stuck in the middle of an opioid abuse epidemic.

Lindsay’s six year prescription journey, documented in medical records, started in 2008 in an attempt to treat chronic back pain. (Photo: KUSA)

With just five percent of the world’s population, the U.S. prescribes 80 percent of the world’s opioids. It's a contributing factor to an increasing number of opioid and heroin overdose deaths, including Peter Auricchio’s daughter.

Auricchio spends most of his days wondering what if.

What if his daughter Lindsay hadn’t been in a car accident that brought her to the doctor in the first place?

What if she hadn’t been prescribed so many different opioids?

“My daughter had chronic pain. You don't keep increasing narcotics for somebody with chronic pain. You make them understand this is a temporary fix, “ he said.

Lindsay’s six-year prescription journey -- documented in medical records -- started in 2008 in an attempt to treat chronic back pain. She's prescribed muscle relaxers and the first of dozens of opioid prescriptions. This time for oxycodone.

With just five percent of the world’s population, the U.S. prescribes 80 percent of the world’s opioids. (Photo: KUSA)

By 2009, she says she's getting little pain relief, so doctors give her more drugs -- 120 oxycodone tablets in one visit among other drugs. Also, a referral to a pain management specialist.

She never goes.

In 2010, she survives an overdose on prescribed Soma and Klonopin after doctors warn her of their addictive nature. Doctors then continue her opioid prescriptions.

In 2011, doctors add hydromorphone to her arsenal. This is an extremely powerful opioid to someone who doctors have noted is opioid dependent. In the following three years she'd also be prescribed 100 microgram per hour fentanyl patches in addition to the hydromorphone. And through those three years, she continues to express she's getting little relief.

In October 2014, a doctor at the clinic agrees to give her another dose of Demerol, but tells her it'd be the last time and that they'd no longer be her primary care provider.

However, she’s allowed back a couple times more for more drugs, until her final prescription: another bottle of the opioid Dilaudid. The final prescription was dated Dec. 19, 2014.

The coroner’s report shows lethal levels of the Dilaudid and Fentanyl in Lindsay. She had a patch duct taped to her arm.

“On the morning of December 20th at 8 a.m when we woke up, my daughter was dead in the living room on the floor by the couch,” Auricchio said. “I have no joy. I experience no happiness. I can't talk to friends. I can't meet new people.”

The coroner’s report shows lethal levels of the Dilaudid and Fentanyl in Lindsay. She had a patch duct taped to her arm. Auricchio blames the doctors at the Carbon Valley Medical Center who prescribed opioids to his daughter for six years. He filed complaints against them.

The state ruled that no action would be taken against the doctors. The state and the medical center would not comment on this case because of privacy laws.

“Addiction is a disease of the brain reward system,” explained Dr. Steven Wright, a pain management specialist. He also would not speak to this case, but he does say the way doctors view and prescribe opioids is changing.

“We see in studies that about 80 to 95 percent of individuals who die of an opioid associated overdose death have addiction characteristics before their death,” Wright said. “So we wanted to find that early and get patients off of standard opioids if indeed we find they're at significant risk of that disease.”

Lindsay had clear addictive tendencies. She dealt with major marital issues, and most notably, depression. (Photo: KUSA)

Lindsay had clear addictive tendencies. She dealt with major marital issues and most notably, depression. Those are factors that would be considered under Colorado’s updated opioid prescribing guidelines, but they were only updated just a couple of months before Lindsay’s death.

They are guidelines that now give doctors more guidance on what to do if they see someone abusing.

“I can coach the patient into adherence into the plan we established in the first place," Wright said. "I can discontinue the medication itself. I can refer the patient for further evaluation".

Those are just a few of the options, he says. Banning a patient from the practice is also an option, but a last resort as doctors want to do what they can to ensure their patient is getting guidance.

New guidelines are supposed to prevent cases like Lindsay's, but they’re also having a different effect on people like Cystic Fibrosis patient David Orthman.

“The current reaction right now is a great deal of caution,” Orthman said.

Cystic Fibrosis has caused his pancreas to atrophy or slowly waste away. The resulting pain is excruciating. To fight the pain, Orthman has experimented under close supervision of his doctors with a wide variety of opioids, but he’s currently struggling to get a dose high enough to give him adequate relief.

Cystic Fibrosis has caused his pancreas to atrophy or slowly waste away. To fight the pain David has experimented under close supervision of his doctors with a wide variety of opioids. (Photo: KUSA)

“The pharmacist expressed great concern adding this medicine. My insurance company at first review had said 'I don’t think so," Orthman recalled.

“Some physicians have chosen to stop prescribing opioids all together," Wright said. "That really wasn't the intention of the guideline. We do really want to deliver opioids to the right patient at the right time and the right amount and in a safe way."

That mentality can lead to a lack of adequate care. The struggle for doctors of patients like Orthman is striking a delicate balance.

“I think we are going to see a continual rebalancing of these two epidemics. How do we deal with patients with pain and emphasize non-opioid approaches? And how do we deal with the disease of opioid addiction?” Wright questioned.

Addiction has gripped the nation and physicians are taking notice, hoping to avoid prescribing too much.

There's no easy answer to how little or how much to prescribe. It's an ongoing issue that some are learning the hard way.

“I just held my daughter's lifeless body in my arms and I kissed her face uncountable times,” Auricchio said of the morning he found his daughter in his living room. “Our lives will never be the same.”

Colorado, like most of the nation, is stuck in the middle of an opioid abuse epidemic (Photo: KUSA)

After Lindsay's death, Auricchio filed complaints against her doctors. Again, the state decided not to take action. We may never know why as they cannot comment on the case because of privacy laws.

Since the new opioid prescribing guidelines came out, the number of controlled substances dispensed by Colorado pharmacies has dropped by tens of thousands a month.

The state has also created a large workgroup called The Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention. Experts from across the state work together to address the many opioid abuse issues.