Top 3 exercises to do for your body in 2018

You've been working the eating muscles hard the past few months, now it's time to put the fork down (probably the most important exercise to do, actually) and get to the gym.

Here are three exercises to give you the best bang for the buck to make sure you are back in shape and fitting back in your skinny jeans as fast as possible.

Exercise 1: Squat and band pull

This exercise works the squatting muscles (legs, butt and core) while also attacking the postural and pulling muscles of the body.

Be sure to keep the weight in your heels and posture tall as you drop into the movement, pulling the shoulderblades back as you stand tall.

Exercise 2: Step and press

A great combo movement to add to the squat and pull, the step works different parts of the leg but also the press movement gets the arms and shoulders tighter and stronger.

Be sure to alternate legs as you step and press, working your way up to a heavier weight as you feel more comfortable.

Exercise 3: Pushup with side to side shuffle

Few exercises challenge the core more than the side to side shuffle.

Keeping the butt down and the chest up, move the feet and arms side to side, doing a pushup at either end of the sideways movement.

Complete 3-4 rounds of these compound multi-muscle exercises to get the best results for your time in the gym, and be sure to show up even when you don't feel like it and you'll be seeing results in no time at all.

