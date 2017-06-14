UCHealth using artificial intelligence to improve physician decision-making

One of the University of Colorado Hospital’s 39 operating rooms. (Photo: PAUL H. TRANTOW, PROVIDED BY UCHEALTH)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - UCHealth on Tuesday launched a virtual lab in which it will combine the expertise of physicians with the know-how of information analysts to determine ways for doctors to deliver the best care to patients.

The new Applied Decision Science Lab, part of the Aurora-based health system’s CARE Innovation Center, will focus on using big data, artificial intelligence and established best practices to create solutions to existing challenges.

Some of the issues the lab will focus on include reducing the variation in clinical decisions between doctors, enhancing the decision-making of those physicians through a number of algorithms and improving overall patient care.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal