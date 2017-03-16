Unique medical kits installed at Regis Jesuit High School

Whether you're the patient or the person standing next to them, nobody really wants to find themselves in the middle of a medical emergency.

It only takes minutes for an emergency situation to escalate, and when it comes to waiting for emergency services, every second is crucial.

One company wants to make sure anybody is prepared – no matter what the situation.

Mobilize Rescue Systems, based in New York, created a product that lets anyone be an effective first responder – and they just introduced it to a Colorado school.

Their comprehensive medical kits were just installed at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora. Each kit is placed next to a defibrillator and includes all kinds of medical supplies.

The bigger kits also include an iPad with an app that guides a user through dozens of potential emergencies.

Jeff Gerstner, the founder and CEO, says, he just wants to make sure that everybody has the tools they need to take care of each other.

“We felt there was a need to empower bystanders, but there wasn’t at capable tool out there right now, so we worked with homeland security advisers to provide a tool to be used all over the country, and all over the world potentially," he said.

Teachers and staff at Regis Jesuit went through training on the kits, which include comprehensive kits on campus and smaller, more portable kits for field trips and away games. The smaller kits do not feature an iPad, but the app is easily accessed on phones.

“It seems to be very user friendly,” baseball coach and assistant dean Matt Darr said. “Hopefully we never have to use it, but it’s a tool that’s really easy and guides you through the process.”

Mobilize kits are installed in several schools and office buildings across the country, but this is the first unit in a school west of the Mississippi, and the first unit ever in Colorado.

Gerstner says the ultimate goal is to have the product be as mainstream and readily available as other emergency devices, such as fire extinguishers and AEDs.

You can learn more about them at mobilizerescue.com

