Upcoming event to benefit Muscular Dystrophy

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

KUSA - The FSH (Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy) Society is holding their annual, "Walk and Roll" event on September 9th, 2017 at Phillip S. Miller park in Castle Rock from 9am to 1pm. Families and individuals will have plenty to do with events like bouncy houses, food trucks, a live band and a silent auction, with all proceeds benefitting FSH Society.

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy affects one in every eight thousand people. There are 9 types of Muscular Dystrophy and FSH is the most common. A hereditary and progressive disease, FSH effects the face and can cause a loss of the ability to smile and close one's eyes.

Shoulders and arms can also experience pain and weakness to the point that they are eventually unable to be raised above the head. Hips and legs can also experience loss of function and some patients are wheelchair bound because of this disease.

Local children's book author Lisa Reinicke will be selling her book, Wings and Feet, a sweet story about a child and butterfly who address their physical differences in order to become best friends.

All profits will go to FSH during the event, and a coupon code on the FSH website will continue to donate profits for sales through the end of October.

© 2017 KUSA-TV