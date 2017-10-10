We need mental health professionals now more than ever

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

KUSA - Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, which is aimed at global mental health education and awareness.

Tragedies like the shooting in Las Vegas can really impact the mental health of the victims and other people involved.

Some will need mental health counseling to help them heal and recover.

Christine Lanham, the interim director of the HealthONE crisis assessment team, joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. to talk about World Mental Health Day and her advice for dealing with tragedies.

See more in the video above.

