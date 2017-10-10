We need mental health professionals now more than ever

KUSA - Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, which is aimed at global mental health education and awareness.
Tragedies like the shooting in Las Vegas can really impact the mental health of the victims and other people involved.
Some will need mental health counseling to help them heal and recover.
Christine Lanham, the interim director of the HealthONE crisis assessment team, joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. to talk about World Mental Health Day and her advice for dealing with tragedies.
