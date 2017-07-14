West Nile virus detected in Weld County mosquito traps

A mosquito. (Photo: FEMA Getty Images)

WELD COUNTY - You're going to want to wear long sleeves at dusk this weekend, and don't forget the bug spray.

A pool of mosquitoes collected from traps has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Weld County, according to the Department of Public Health.

The traps were set during the first week of July, and while the risk of contacting the virus is low, health officials say warmer summer temperatures create the perfect conditions for the virus to thrive.

So far this year, there haven't been any human cases of West Nile in Weld County – although one case was reported in Jefferson County.

27 cases of the virus were reported in Weld County last year.

