What is Tinnitus and how do you treat it?

KUSA - You might not notice it, or it could consume your day.

Tinnitus is described as an awareness of sound in the ears or head that is not coming from external source outside. People often describe it as a ringing, buzzing, hissing, humming, screeching or clicking-type sound in their ears.

It’s a condition that afflicts 50 million Americans – or 25 percent of the population. It’s usually a symptom of something rather than a disease onto itself.

Possible causes include hearing loss, noise exposure, head injury and even stress.

We brought in Dr. Patty Kalmback, from the Colorado Tinnitus and Hearing Center, and Vickie Stubbs, the manager at Desyncra Inc. to talk more about the syndrome, and potential cures.

(© 2017 KUSA)