Windsor man hospitalized with severe strain of West Nile virus

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A Windsor man has been hospitalized with a neuro-invasive strain of West Nile virus, according to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

The neuro-invasive strain is the most serious form of infection, and it can lead to hospitalization, critical illness, chronic disability or death.

A Greeley woman is also recovering from the mosquito-transmitted virus. The two cases are the first confirmed human cases this year in Weld County. Two other potential cases are under investigation.

In Larimer County year to date, there have been three confirmed cases of West Nile. There was also one case in an asymptomatic blood donor and two cases currently under review, according to Katie O'Donnell, a spokeswoman for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

