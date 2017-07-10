Woman introduces her baby to doctor who made it possible for her to have kids

Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado/Scott Dressel-Martin (Photo: Scott Dressel-Martin, Scott Dressel-Martin)

KUSA - Almost 30 years ago, Dr. Alberto Peña performed surgery on newborn baby Linda Silibia. Today, she is 29 years old and just had a child of her own.

Last week, Silibias and Dr. Peña had an emotional reunion as she introduced him to her 3-month-old baby boy, Benjamin.

The series of surgeries that Dr. Peña performed made it possible for Silibia to have this child, as she was born with a severe anorectal malformation called cloaca.

These malformations are more common than you may think. In fact, one in 4,000 babies worldwide are born with one like cloaca, which is where the rectum, vagina and urinary tract develop into a single orifice.

Dr. Peña developed the accepted surgical method to correct these conditions. It is now known as the "Peña Pull-Through."

Without this method, Benjamin Silibia would not have been born.

Dr. Peña is now the director of the Children's Hospital Colorado International Center for Colorectal and Urogenital Care and, along with assistant director Andrea Bischoff, has performed over 3,000 life-changing surgeries on patients with anorectal malformations.

