(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Springtime is hip-opening time!



Months of low-activity, or hours of long-sitting, wreak havoc on our hips. Tight hips lead to tight gluts, and then to tight lower backs.

When that progression happens, we lose not only our mobility, but also our motivation to get moving.

These moves help open those hips, opening you up to endless opportunities to experience an active Colorado-lifestyle.



Walkout w/ Deep Lunge and Twist: Reach forward to the ground, keeping feet still, walk your hands to pushup position.

Then step your right foot forward to meet the outside of your hand.

Sink your hips low to feel the stretch. When comfortable, release your right hand from the floor and rotate toward the ceiling.

Repeat on each side for 5-6 repetitions.

Hip Distractions: Lying on your back, draw your right leg across your body, aligning it to your foam roller (the floor works too).

Place your right hand on your right knee (bent at 90 degrees) and extend your left arm to your side.

Placing pressure hand-to-knee, try to rotate your hips flush to the ground without your knee lifting off the roller. Hold for :15 and repeat 5-6 times on each side.

Cheerleaders: Sitting with a tall torso, place your right leg in front of you with a 90 degree bend.

Place your left leg to the side at a 90 degree bend.

Concentrate on holding both knees to the ground. When stable, practice rotating your hips left to right.

Perform 10-15 rotations.

Cossack Squat: Hold a KB or DB at chest height.

With an extra-wide stance, rotate your right foot to 45 degrees.

Sit back into a squat, aiming to place your right hip over the back of your right heel.

Hold for :03.Repeat on opposite side. Continue for 6 reps on each side.

© 2017 KUSA-TV