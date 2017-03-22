Workout Wednesday: Exercises you can do anywhere

KUSA - Happy Workout Wednesday!

This gorgeous weather has me wanting to be outside all day.

Grab a friend on your lunch break or after work for this fun partner workout you can do anywhere!

15 minutes of:

10 partner ball throw situps, 20 total

10 partner "wall balls", squat every time!

10 lateral jumps over plank each partner

optional: banded partner drags, 30 seconds each partner!

Not only will you laugh and have fun, but you'll be working core, quads, and glutes while you are blasting calories.

Find me and more workouts at my website www.emilyschromm.com and check out my next 21-Day online Challenge!

© 2017 KUSA-TV