Workout Wednesday - Juice Shots with E3 Fitness

Ditch the traditional medicine cabinet with health solutions from actual food! Juicing helps provide the body with an accelerated uptake of nutrients.

Justin Holle , KUSA 10:28 AM. MDT July 05, 2017

KUSA - Ditch the traditional medicine cabinet with health solutions from actual food! 

Juicing helps provide the body with an accelerated uptake of nutrients. 

Think a quick shot to the bloodstream of superfood. 

The following shots can be juiced right at home and keep you feeling and moving great!

 

Defense:  This shot is best for those looking to strengthen their immune system. 

This is great before/after travel, when around kids, those that are sick, or as a weekly dose of healthy. 

• 1.5 lemons, 1" ginger root, top with 5 drops of oregano oil and a dash of cayenne pepper

 

Kick:  This shot is best for those feeling the wrath of a cold, flu, or otherwise.  

 

Got the crud?  Slam this shot!

• 1.5 lemons, 1" ginger root, 5 cloves of garlic, top with a dash of cayenne pepper

 

Joint Grease:  This shot is a phenomenal anti-inflammatory. 

Ditch the pills for a whole food solution to keep your joints feeling great, free from inflammation. 

• 4" turmeric root, 1 c cherries (pitted)

 

Strong recommendation: when taking in super-nutrients in a juice, be sure to be hydrated and have a little sustenance in your stomach, just as you would with any medicine. 
 

