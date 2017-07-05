Workout Wednesday - Juice Shots with E3 Fitness

KUSA - Ditch the traditional medicine cabinet with health solutions from actual food!

Juicing helps provide the body with an accelerated uptake of nutrients.

Think a quick shot to the bloodstream of superfood.

The following shots can be juiced right at home and keep you feeling and moving great!

Defense: This shot is best for those looking to strengthen their immune system.

This is great before/after travel, when around kids, those that are sick, or as a weekly dose of healthy.

• 1.5 lemons, 1" ginger root, top with 5 drops of oregano oil and a dash of cayenne pepper

Kick: This shot is best for those feeling the wrath of a cold, flu, or otherwise.

Got the crud? Slam this shot!

• 1.5 lemons, 1" ginger root, 5 cloves of garlic, top with a dash of cayenne pepper

Joint Grease: This shot is a phenomenal anti-inflammatory.

Ditch the pills for a whole food solution to keep your joints feeling great, free from inflammation.

• 4" turmeric root, 1 c cherries (pitted)

Strong recommendation: when taking in super-nutrients in a juice, be sure to be hydrated and have a little sustenance in your stomach, just as you would with any medicine.



