Workout Wednesday: Park bench workout!

KUSA - There are so many different ways we can get our workout in.

Now that summer is truly upon us, there's more you can do in your local parks than just walking around the lake.

This workout routine is designed for all levels and is only limited by your imagination!

Step ups with toe touch:

Place your right foot up on the bench. Pushing through your right heel, bring the left foot up to touch the top of the bench, then bring it back down to the ground.

Never let the right foot leave the bench.

For optimal cardio results, do your step ups with the left then right leg for 2-3 minutes.

For optimal strength results, do these just one leg at a time holding some weights (maybe a backpack?)

Bench dips:

Keeping your elbows behind you, face away from the bench and slowly drop down, feeling the triceps and front shoulder muscles activating.

As you push back up, be sure to keep your posture strong and tall.

SAFETY NOTE: This exercise is probably one of the more popular ways to hurt your shoulders when done incorrectly.

To be safe, do not go through a deep range of motion, but only go to a 90 degree bend in the elbow to keep things safe. To make things hard, instead of going deeper, add more reps in and go for longer.

Side step ups:

What goes front to back should also go side to side.

When doing these step ups, remember that if the bench is too high you can always put something sturdy on the ground to step up of, essentially making your step height lower.

If you're doing these in a gym all kinds of flat stable things are present that can be used (like weight plates!) To do this exercise step up to the side keeping your weight in the heel of your foot to avoid knee pain.

For an extra balance bonus, don't let the other foot touch the platform, but bring it up high.

Box jumps/Jump squats:

You're able to do a bunch of different exercises, but which one is right for you?

You can do jumps up onto the bench (I would recommend stepping back down rather than jumping back down) or just have your butt touch the bench then jump up after feeling the impact.

Either way, make sure you get your body challenged while staying within your abilities!

Pushups and work with a resistance band are also great options of things to do on a park bench.

No matter what you do, keep things fresh and make your workout the one that is right for you!

EXTRA BONUS!

Imagine working out with 9,000 of your newest fitness friends of all levels and abilities.

The fitness on the rocks event happens at Red Rocks this Saturday. If you love getting outdoors and being active, don't miss out on this annual fun and fitness filled spectacle! www.fitnessontherockscolorado.com

Jamie Atlas is the owner of the Jamie Atlas fitness studio in Downtown Denver, has been voted Denver's best personal trainer over 8 times and is one of the co-founders of the fitness on the rocks event.

He also loves park workouts that involve feeding ducks and throwing a Frisbee.

