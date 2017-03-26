Yoga challenges grow in popularity on social media

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A practice thousands of years old is getting the 21st century treatment.

Social media loves yoga. So much so, you've probably see the poses in your feed with the tag #stretchrevolution

Trained yoga instructors are creating monthly challenges that encourage people to practice every day and take photos of the certain pose of the day.

You can be a skilled or novice yogi if you want to join in.

Dr. Maurice Scott with UCHealth says online fitness instruction can be a great motivator for people to work out.

"You know often times I imagine that they are following through because they want their friends to see that they follow through," Scott said. "And it tends to be beneficial for everyone in the group."

Dr. Scott did note people need to make sure they are doing the poses correctly so that they don't get hurt.

He says always follow the instructors guidelines and if anything feels uncomfortable or hurts, stop doing it.

