Help getting SSI benefits for those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Most Social Security and SSI benefit payouts are due on September 1, but with Harvey rolling through many are wondering how they're going to get their payments.

A Social Security office employee wrote a blog post offering helpful information for those wondering how they're going to get their checks.

Paper checks are being made available at various USPS locations - check this link for the exact sites by ZIP code.

Direct deposit payments will arrive as scheduled. But if a person's payment is delayed for some reason, they should contact their financial institution.

Those who have the Direct Express Debit Card should know their fees will be waived. You can also contact the organization at 1-888-741-1115.

There are three emergency payment locations that have been set up in Houston, Dallas and Austin.

The locations and hours are:

Saturday, September 2

Houston: NRG Center

2 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

From 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Dallas: Kay Bailey Hutchison Dallas Convention Center

650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202

From 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Austin: Tony Burger Center

3200 Jones Road, Austin, TX 78745

From 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM

You can also go to the nearest Social Security office to get their payments - you can find the nearest one by calling 1-800-772-1213 or head to this website.

