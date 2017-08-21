There was a pretty crazy temperature drop in Denver during the eclipse

DENVER - Although Denver didn't see totality for the solar eclipse, it was still a pretty amazing experience!
If you went outside to watch the eclipse in the Denver metro area, did you notice how cool it felt outside?
That's because the eclipe caused a nearly 10 degree temperature drop!
At 11:47 a.m., when Denver reached its peak eclipse of 92 percent obscuration, there was also a significant temperature change.
The National Weather Service tweeted the temperature at DIA dropped from 85 degrees to 77 degrees. Woah!
Temperatures at DIA dropped from 85° to 77° during #Eclipse2017 #cowx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 21, 2017
Many of you sent us photos through shadows where you could see the shape of the eclipse - that's pretty cool, too!
I didn't have glasses to watch the eclipse directly, but the show on the ground was pretty amazing in Aurora, CO! #beon9 #solarecilipse2017 pic.twitter.com/OY1qDYMoJX— Jill R (@zbear2011) August 21, 2017
