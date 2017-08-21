There was a pretty crazy temperature drop in Denver during the eclipse

The sun's corona is visible as the moon passes in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell on August 21, 2017. The Sun started to vanish behind the Moon as the partial phase of the so-called Great American Eclipse began Monday, with millions of eager sky-gazers soon to witness "totality" across the nation for the first time in nearly a century. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

DENVER - Although Denver didn't see totality for the solar eclipse, it was still a pretty amazing experience!

If you went outside to watch the eclipse in the Denver metro area, did you notice how cool it felt outside?

That's because the eclipe caused a nearly 10 degree temperature drop!

At 11:47 a.m., when Denver reached its peak eclipse of 92 percent obscuration, there was also a significant temperature change.

The National Weather Service tweeted the temperature at DIA dropped from 85 degrees to 77 degrees. Woah!

Temperatures at DIA dropped from 85° to 77° during #Eclipse2017 #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 21, 2017

Many of you sent us photos through shadows where you could see the shape of the eclipse - that's pretty cool, too!

I didn't have glasses to watch the eclipse directly, but the show on the ground was pretty amazing in Aurora, CO! #beon9 #solarecilipse2017 pic.twitter.com/OY1qDYMoJX — Jill R (@zbear2011) August 21, 2017

