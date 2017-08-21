KUSA
Close
Breaking News Post-eclipse traffic conditions
Close

There was a pretty crazy temperature drop in Denver during the eclipse

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 12:52 PM. MDT August 21, 2017

DENVER - Although Denver didn't see totality for the solar eclipse, it was still a pretty amazing experience! 

Send us your photos here or post them on social media using #BeOn9!

If you went outside to watch the eclipse in the Denver metro area, did you notice how cool it felt outside? 

That's because the eclipe caused a nearly 10 degree temperature drop! 

At 11:47 a.m., when Denver reached its peak eclipse of 92 percent obscuration, there was also a significant temperature change.

The National Weather Service tweeted the temperature at DIA dropped from 85 degrees to 77 degrees. Woah! 

Many of you sent us photos through shadows where you could see the shape of the eclipse - that's pretty cool, too!

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories