Here are some non-obvious uses for coconut oil

(Photo: courtesy wikipedia commons)

KUSA - What we put on our skin and near our body is just as important as the food we eat.

In a world with all types of fancy and effective cosmetics and products, it's so easy to quickly be surrounded by many toxins, parabens and hormone-disrupting chemicals. Finding alternatives can be the best way to make easy steps to a healthier YOU, and coconut oil is my go-to for so many things.

Coconut oil as a moisturizer- Use it in place of lotion right after you get out of the shower. A small pea-size amount rubbed between your hands and then applied on arms and legs will keep our Colorado air from drying your skin out!

Coconut oil for dental hygiene- Swishing a small amount of coconut oil in your mouth for up to four minutes, also known as "oil pulling," is proven to fight bacteria, plaque, and gingivitis. It’s a great addition between dentist visits to keep your mouth healthy and your teeth clean.

Coconut oil for sticker removal - Have you heard of "Goo Gone"? This is nature's Goo Gone! No toxins will be inhaled and it is just as effective.

It’s one part baking soda to one part coconut oil. Stir it together, make a paste, and apply to whatever is needing to be removed.

Coconut oil for eye makeup removal- The easiest way to remove mascara and eyeliner. Apply a small amount on a piece of toilet paper or wash-rag and add a little warm water. Wipe away without worrying about burning your eyes with chemicals!

Coconut oil is such a great addition to your cabinet- Be sure when eating you opt for unrefined, but for the above uses, refined is absolutely okay.

