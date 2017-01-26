Hickenlooper on Colorado-Trump relationship: It's complicated

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks to the media in his office on Nov. 10, 2016. (Photo: FILE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Following a flurry of executive orders flowing out of President Donald Trump’s White House this week, Gov. John Hickenlooper told an audience at a Beaver Creek energy forum that he’s changed the state’s Facebook status with D.C. to “it’s complicated.”

But the state will continue its efforts to make Colorado’s water, air and energy sources cleaner, Hickenlooper said during a speech at the Vail Global Energy Forum, taking place Thursday and Friday at the Beaver Creek Ski Resort.

And its possible that the states’ role in enforcing environmental regulations could grow due to the support Republicans have historically given to state’s rights, he said.

“I’ve spent six years embracing an all-of-the-above attitude with two pillars — that we’re always going to care about cost, that cost matters in terms of the household budgets of our citizens, and the ability to protect the environment and prioritize each energy source on whether it’s cleaner or not,” Hickenlooper said during opening remarks at the two-day forum.

