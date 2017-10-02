Hickenlooper orders flags be lowered to half-staff

The U.S. flag flies at half-staff over the White House on October 2, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper on Monday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Office of the Governor says flags should remain lowered until Friday, October 6 at sunset.

The order follows the proclamation of President Donald Trump who, in an address to the nation Monday morning, ordered the United States flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, military grounds, naval stations and naval vessels.

"Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night's horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering," reads President Trump's proclamation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV