High Country businesses adjust to warm weather

ATV rentals at Fun For You Rentals in Frisco. (Photo: KUSA)

SUMMIT COUNTY - At Fun For You Rentals in Frisco, Itzmer Lopez is outside in a T-Shirt working in his parking lot.

“It’s really hot,” Lopez said. “It’s amazing, we’re in March and there’s no snow.”

Warm temperatures and fast melting snow have him putting out a fleet of summer ATV’s about a month earlier than usual.

“Since we have no snow, we have them out already,” Lopez said.

Just down the dusty street, Jeremy Hufford’s broom is sweeping a winters worth of sand weeks earlier than normal.

“After 17 years, this is the first I’ve done this in March,” Hufford said.

The snowpack statewide is now just 12 percent above normal – down from the booming 140% to 160% of average snowpack Colorado mountains saw after big snow in December and January.

March didn’t help matters, with far below the average snowfall amounts and warm temps.

State Water Commissioner Troy Wineland says the lack of moisture could have big impacts on reservoirs and runoff this summer.

“You look out onto the Eastern Plains, they are in severe drought conditions and so as we get into the irrigation season they will be looking to tap into the reservoir early,” Wineland said.

