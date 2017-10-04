High school teaches students real hurricane lessons

Students at Colorado High School Charter's Osage Campus learn about the history of relief organizations before 36 students head to Houston to help with relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

DENVER - Within the classrooms of Colorado High School Charter's Osage Campus, students like Aalayah Franklin are learning about hurricanes in a variety of classes.

"I got family down in Houston who got stuck in that," Aalayah said.

She says two of her relatives died during Hurricane Harvey when they were trapped in their home. Now, the high school sophomore is getting ready to head down to Houston with 35 other students to help families recover from the hurricane.

"We can actually do something and we're far away," Aalayah said.

Before they leave, teachers from all subjects are incorporating hurricane-related lessons in their assignments. The writing class developed a donation letter to help pay for the expenses of the trip. Teachers like Rebeccah Winslow want to show students what they learn in the classroom applies in real life.

"I know in English, they're talking about writing news stories and math they're planning the budget. In science, they're looking at how climate change has affected that," Winslow said.

In Winslow's social studies class, students learned the history of various relief organizations like Red Cross.

Principal Liz Feldhusen says the school will pay for the costs of the trip not covered by incoming donations.

"I think it's worth it and I have faith that the funding will be there," Feldhusen said.

She says Colorado High School Charter is a place where students come to find a fresh start. This program is not necessarily known for having the richest families or most academically successful students.

"People who come here have a large sense of empathy for people who are going through struggle because they've been through struggle in their own lives," Feldhusen said.

Winslow says it makes this learning experience even more valuable.

"It just goes to show that like just because you don't have a lot doesn't mean that you can't give anything," Winslow said.

If you want to help with donations for the trip, click here: http://www.coloradohighschoolcharter.com/copy-of-support-us-1.

"I'm very excited for it," Aalayah said. "I can go help people out there."

© 2017 KUSA-TV