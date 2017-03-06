High winds causing some delays at DIA

DENVER - As the winds increase in Denver, flight delays are possible in and out of Denver International Airport.

Make sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

✈️ Traffic Report: delays @ DEN, ORD; ☔️ @ SEA, SFO; Clear skies on East Coast, PM delays @ JFK, volume @ EWR; https://t.co/6SfCVdlLho pic.twitter.com/GcAnmaEH53 — The FAA (@FAANews) March 6, 2017

Marty Coniglio says we can expect winds sustained at 25-40 mph Monday with gusts as high as 70 mph.





