High winds causing some delays at DIA

Windy weather expected all day east of Denver. 9NEWS at 6 a.m. 3/6/17.

Megan Morris, KUSA 8:06 AM. MST March 06, 2017

DENVER - As the winds increase in Denver, flight delays are possible in and out of Denver International Airport.

Make sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Marty Coniglio says we can expect winds sustained at 25-40 mph Monday with gusts as high as 70 mph.


 

