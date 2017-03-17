KUSA
Highway tribute honors fallen CSP trooper

KUSA - A strip of guardrail along Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock has afresh coat of paint - a way to honor fallen Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue.

It's been painted blue and bears the call sign for the fallen trooper.

Last November, Donahue was standing on the shoulder of I-25 investigating a crash when he was struck and killed by a passing truck.

The driver was charged with careless driving resulting in death.

