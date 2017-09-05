The body of a hiker has been recovered from Challenger Point near the town of Crestone in Saguache County. (Photo: Google)

SAGUACHE COUNTY - Custer County and Saguache County Search and Rescue teams have recovered the body of a fallen hiker on 14,081-foot Challenger Point.

Custer County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a fallen hiker after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A team of six Custer County and Saguache County Search and Rescue members were able to recover the body early Monday morning.

The deceased hiker was airlifted by Flight for Life. The hiker's name has not been released and an investigation is underway.

Challenger Point is part of the Crestones near Kit Carson Peak in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The summit is located about 5 miles southeast of the Town of Crestone in Saguache County.

