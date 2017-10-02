Hillary Clinton to speak in Denver

Hillary Clinton will appear at Denver's Tattered Cover Book Store for a book signing on Monday, December 11, 2017. (Photo: NBC)

KUSA - Hillary Clinton is coming back to Denver.

The former presidential nominee will hold a speaking event at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Thursday, November 16.

Clinton is promoting her new memoir "What Happened" in which she details what she was feeling and thinking during last year's presidential campaign.

Presale tickets are available Monday, October 9 at 10 a.m. You must register at HillaryClintonBookTour.com to receive a special presale invitation and passcode.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

Clinton last appeared in Denver in September for a book signing at the Tattered Cover Book Store.

© 2017 KUSA-TV