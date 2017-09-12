Hillary Clinton's book tour is coming to Denver

Hillary Clinton will appear at Denver's Tattered Cover Book Store for a book signing on Monday, December 11, 2017. (Photo: NBC)

DENVER - Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is coming to the Mile High City.

The former Secretary of State will be appearing at Tattered Cover Book Store on Colfax on Monday, December 11.

Clinton will be signing copies of her new memoir "What Happened," which details what she was feeling and thinking during last year's presidential election.

The book signing will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and include one copy of her book and one spot in line. Tickets are available online only at http://bit.ly/2f3cGIa.

After her appearance in Denver, Clinton will continue her book tour later that night and speak to a sold out crowd at Seattle's Paramount Theatre.

© 2017 KUSA-TV