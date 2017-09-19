The Dead Sea Scrolls are coming to Denver

Visitors tour the "Dead Sea Scrolls: Life and Faith in Biblical Times" exhibition at Discovery Times Square on December 16, 2011 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2011 Getty Images)

DENVER - One of the most prominent exhibits of the last several years is coming to Denver.

The Dead Sea Scrolls will be at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science this spring.

Dating back over 2,000 years, the Dead Sea Scrolls are ancient manuscripts including the oldest known Biblical documents.

According to a Denver Museum of Nature and Science release, they were found in 1947 when a goat herder in happened upon a cave hidden along the shore of the Dead Sea. He explored the caves and found the scrolls hidden inside. Eventually, 972 total scrolls were uncovered at several caves around the site, located near the ancient settlement of Qumran.

The manuscripts contain Hebrew, Greek and Aramaic bible fragments believed to be written between the 2nd century BCE and the 2nd century CE.

Fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls, considered one of the greatest archeological discoveries of the 20th century, are displayed at Montreal's Pointe-a-Callieres Archeological Museum (NORMAND BLOUIN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, 2003 AFP)

Many of the scripts contain the earliest known records of today's Hebrew bible. The others are also religious writings, describing religious practices and beliefs of the time.

Both the authentic scrolls and other artifacts from the Holy Land will be on display as part of the exhibit. It will also include a re-creation of the Western Wall from Jerusalem where guests can leave handwritten prayers. These notes will be sent to Israel and placed at the Western Wall after the exhibit leaves.

The Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit will open at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on March 16, 2018.

