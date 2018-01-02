Hoda Kotb to co-host TODAY permanently

(Photo: TODAY)

It's official! Hoda Kotb will co-anchor TODAY with Savannah Gutherie. Kotb made her debut Tuesday morning during the first two hours of the morning show.

For those who love Kotb as co-host of TODAY's fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford -- don't worry -- she will continue that gig too.

The 53-year-old joined NBC as a "Dateline" correspondent back in 1998. Since then she has filled in multiple times as co-anchor of TODAY.

"I think we're going to have to send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia where my mom has likely fainted after watching the open of that show," said Kotb after the on-air announcement.

They played the open several times.

"This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made," Guthrie said at the top of the broadcast.

Kotb replaces former TODAY anchor Matt Lauer who was fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior' in November.

