House goes up in flames in Lefthand Canyon

(Photo: Photo courtesy: Sgt. Andy Smith, Boulder County Sheriff's Office)

LEFTHAND CANYON - Flames tore through a three-story house in Boulder County early Thursday morning.

It happened on Lefthand Canyon Drive.

The flames were just too strong and Boulder County firefighters told us they had to let it burn.

Getting close enough to fight the fire would have been too dangerous.

Right now, fire officials are not sure if anyone was inside, but they did notice a car in the garage.

Traffic is currently blocked at approximately 1000 Lefthand Canyon Drive keeping vehicles from traveling westbound up Lefthand Canyon Drive. Eastbound traffic is blocked in the area near the intersection of Lefthand Canyon Drive and Olde Stage Road. That's due to the large number of rescue personnel and vehicles on scene.

We have a 9NEWS crew on the way. Look for updates as they become available.

© 2017 KUSA-TV