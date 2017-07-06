How to make renewable energy downright adorable

This may be the world's cutest solar power plant. The first plant shaped like a panda is fittingly in China.

The plant is in Datong Shanxi and is part of an initiative advocating for renewable energy.

Want more? You're in luck! This just the beginning of adorable energy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will be part of plans to build multiple plants similar to this one in the future.

According to the UNDP release, the plants cover a total area of 248 acres. The black part of the panda is made up of monocrystalline silicone and the grey/white part is thin film solar cells.

