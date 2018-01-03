KUSA
Huge flames erupt from commercial building in Littleton

Fire crews are working to put out a blaze at South Federal Boulevard and West Belleview Avenue in Littleton. Luckily, the building was vacant when the fire started.

Richard Cote, KUSA 5:18 AM. MST January 03, 2018

LITTLETON - Early Wednesday morning, fire crews responded to a large fire near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Littleton.

At about 3 a.m., firefighters from Littleton Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at 5151 S. Federal Blvd. and found a commercial building fully involved.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one building, which was vacant.

Investigators are now looking into how the fire started in the first place.


 

