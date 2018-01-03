Huge flames erupt from commercial building in Littleton

(Photo: South Metro Fire Rescue)

LITTLETON - Early Wednesday morning, fire crews responded to a large fire near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Littleton.

At about 3 a.m., firefighters from Littleton Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at 5151 S. Federal Blvd. and found a commercial building fully involved.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one building, which was vacant.

Investigators are now looking into how the fire started in the first place.

Federal Blvd Update: fire is out, crews are mopping up and breaking down equipment. Investigator on scene, cause yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/wrH96CIYGt — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) January 3, 2018





