Hundreds of kids evacuated from camp after fire

Hundreds of kids at Camp Ramah in southern Jefferson County are being evacuated Monday. That's after a large fire there.

North Fork Fire officials say the flames sparked around 3 a.m. Monday in the kitchen. At one point the flames spread to nearby trees, but crews were able to get that under control quickly.

Luckily, no one was inside the kitchen when the fire broke out and no one was injured.

School buses have been requested to transport the kids back to Denver.

