Hurricane Irma now a powerful and dangerous Category 5 storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma is now a very powerful and dangerous Category 5 storm.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma has winds of 175 mph and is expected to affect the northwestern Leeward Islands as an extremely dangerous hurricane accompanied by life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall.

The latest data shows the storm moving west but that would keep Jacksonville and the First Coast in the front right quadrant or the worst side of the storm. All of Florida is in the cone of concern.

There is also an increased chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and weekend.

Hurricane Irma will continue on a west to northwest track toward the southern Bahamas and Cuba through the end of the week.

There remains a high degree of forecast uncertainty with Irma's forecast track beyond Friday.

At this point it looks like the worst Irma has to offer will hit South Florida Saturday into Sunday. Then a less intense hurricane for Northeast Fl. and Southeast Ga. later Sunday into Monday.

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties ahead of Irma.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott said.

