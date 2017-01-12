Hyperloop proposed between DIA and Greeley

(Photo: Courtesy Hyperloop One)

KUSA - The technology behind the Hyperloop is new and its testing ongoing, but it might be on the edge of becoming a global form of transportation.

"Hyperloop is the premise of an entirely new version of infrastructure. And, essentially, you go into a loop, in a pod, and it shoots you – and that's the best way to describe it – up to 700 miles per hour to your destination,” said CDOT spokesperson Amy Ford. “[It’s] something that would be elevated and you see it in a tube, going down the road or going along a field."

(Photo: Courtesy Hyperloop One)

A Hyperloop could come to Colorado. The Los Angeles-based company Hyperloop One is building one in the United Arab Emirates. The company put out a global call for proposals. The Colorado Department of Transportation submitted something called the "Rocky Mountain Hyperloop" – though it wouldn't run in the mountain corridor.

"We started to suggest that we needed to take advantage of how we could move goods and services and people in between our northern Front Range and really along our I-25 corridor,” Ford said. “But really, to do that, we actually thought the best way to be would be to start Denver International Airport – the hub of commerce and then actually go towards Greeley."

It’s a 40-mile trip that would take just ten minutes. Out of 2,600 proposals from around the world, Hyperloop One chose 35 semi-finalists; Colorado among them. However, there's still a lot more to figure out, including where the exact route would be and how much it would cost. CDOT says the cost-share would likely involve a public-private partnership with Hyperloop One.

(Photo: Courtesy Hyperloop One)

"This is about looking to the future, about how we transform how we move," Ford said.

In May, Hyperloop One plans to pick several winners for where this new form of transportation could be built. If Colorado is selected, it could be built within a year and a half. If it works between Greeley and DIA, CDOT said it’s possible the technology could eventually make its way to the mountain corridor.

