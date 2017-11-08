I-25 ramp reopens after truck fire

Truck fire on the SB I-25 ramp to Belleview. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - A truck fire closed the southbound Interstate 25 ramp to Belleview Avenue for hours on Wednesday morning.

At one point, delays reached more than 45 minutes, and smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

The ramp remained completely closed during the morning commute, but by 11 a.m., crews had reopened the stretch of roadway.

Crews working to clear debris and remove the truck from the roadway after fire on SB I-25 ramp to Belleview. There was damage to the barrier and shoulder which will be repaired at a later date. Hoping to open soon! pic.twitter.com/7XZYg32mrN — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 8, 2017

CDOT says the fire damaged the barrier and shoulder of the ramp. Crews are expected to make repairs at a later time.

Denver Fire and Denver Police say they are not yet sure what may have caused the truck to catch fire.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck.

