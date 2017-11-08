KUSA
I-25 ramp reopens after truck fire

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 11:12 AM. MST November 08, 2017

KUSA - A truck fire closed the southbound Interstate 25 ramp to Belleview Avenue for hours on Wednesday morning. 

At one point, delays reached more than 45 minutes, and smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.  

The ramp remained completely closed during the morning commute, but by 11 a.m., crews had reopened the stretch of roadway. 

CDOT says the fire damaged the barrier and shoulder of the ramp. Crews are expected to make repairs at a later time. 

Denver Fire and Denver Police say they are not yet sure what may have caused the truck to catch fire.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck. 

