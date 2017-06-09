ICE agent shoots man who fled traffic stop

DENVER - A man was grazed in the head with a bullet fired by an ICE agent after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Friday morning.
At about 8:45 a.m., ICE agents stopped a pickup driven by a person of interest at Huron Street and Louisiana Avenue, Denver Police Chief Robert White said.
The man driving the truck started to run away as ICE agents followed.
A short time after that, police say a confrontation occurred, prompting an ICE agent to fire a shot.
Denver Police say the man sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was arrested after the shooting.
The reason why ICE officers stopped the vehicle is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
#Watch: #DPD provides media briefing on an officer-involved shooting at S Inca/W Louisiana involving a federal agen… https://t.co/AmdPuNyGEQ— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 9, 2017
