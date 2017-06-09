ICE agent shoots man who fled traffic stop

Shooting scene. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A man was grazed in the head with a bullet fired by an ICE agent after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Friday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., ICE agents stopped a pickup driven by a person of interest at Huron Street and Louisiana Avenue, Denver Police Chief Robert White said.

The man driving the truck started to run away as ICE agents followed.

A short time after that, police say a confrontation occurred, prompting an ICE agent to fire a shot.

Denver Police say the man sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was arrested after the shooting.

The reason why ICE officers stopped the vehicle is unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

#Watch: #DPD provides media briefing on an officer-involved shooting at S Inca/W Louisiana involving a federal agen… https://t.co/AmdPuNyGEQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 9, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV