ICE agent shoots man who fled traffic stop

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:17 AM. MDT June 09, 2017

DENVER - A man was grazed in the head with a bullet fired by an ICE agent after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Friday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., ICE agents stopped a pickup driven by a person of interest at Huron Street and Louisiana Avenue, Denver Police Chief Robert White said.

The man driving the truck started to run away as ICE agents followed.

A short time after that, police say a confrontation occurred, prompting an ICE agent to fire a shot.

Denver Police say the man sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was arrested after the shooting. 

The reason why ICE officers stopped the vehicle is unclear. The investigation is ongoing. 

